Delmarva's Offense Explodes in Dominating Win over Salem

May 21, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALEM, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (16-25) earned their second straight win against the Salem Red Sox (17-23) with a commanding 14-4 victory.

The Shorebirds' offense burst out of the gates with a huge first inning, starting with Colin Tuft, who put Delmarva in front with an RBI single. Cole Urman followed with a bases-clearing double, making it a 4-0 game on the Shorebirds' fifth consecutive hit to open the inning. Elis Cuevas collected an infield single, but a throwing error allowed Urman to score from second, extending the lead to 5-0. With the bases loaded again, Yasmil Bucce brought them all home with a two-bagger, concluding an eight-run first inning during which the Shorebirds recorded eight hits.

The score remained 8-0 until the Shorebirds added three more runs in the sixth inning, starting with an error forced off the bat by Kevin Guerrero that allowed Yasmil Bucce to score. Cole Urman brought Guerrero home moments later with a run-scoring triple, marking his career-best fourth RBI of the game. Maikol Hernandez capped the inning with a sacrifice fly to score Urman, pushing the score to 11-0 in favor of Delmarva.

Luis Guevara brought himself home with a little league home run in the seventh after he tripled on a ball hit into the right field corner, but the throw to third base went into the dugout, giving Guevara home plate and a 12-0 advantage.

The Red Sox ended the shutout in the eighth inning with a two-run homer by Frederick Jimenez, making the score 12-2.

The Shorebirds reclaimed both runs in the top of the ninth with a two-run single by Raylin Ramos, extending Delmarva's lead back to twelve at 14-2.

Andruw Musett hit another two-run homer for the Red Sox in the bottom of the ninth, but it wasn't nearly enough as Delmarva cruised to their most lopsided win of the season, 14-4.

Jared Beck (2-0) secured the victory in relief, with Evan Yates (1) earning his first career save. Salem starter Ben Hansen (0-1) suffered the loss.

Delmarva looks to stay hot on Thursday as Chase Allsup takes the mound against Austin Ehrlicher for the Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.







