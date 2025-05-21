Crawdads Fall in Extras 10-7

(Hickory Crawdads) Hickory Crawdads outfielder Pablo Guerrero(Hickory Crawdads)

Hickory, NC - Maxton Martin and Pablo Guerrero clubbed home runs on Wednesday afternoon, but the Myrtle Beach Pelicans got a grand slam homer in the 10th inning from Jose Escobar to propel the Pelicans to a 10-7 win over the Crawdads at LP Frans Stadium.

The Crawdads took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning with Pablo Guerrero's RBI double, part of a three-hit day for the first baseman. A third inning homer from Guerrero evened the contest at 4-4, just two batters after Maxton Martin took a Hayden Frank offering over the right field wall, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

The homers for Martin and Guerrero were their fourth off the year, with Guerrero's being his first dinger hit at home.

The Crawdads retook the lead in the fourth, as Erick Alvarez and Antonis Macias scored to give Hickory (19-21) a 6-4 advantage.

That lead would hold until the eighth, as the Pelicans tied the game at 6-6, as Owen Ayers hit a solo shot to right-center, followed by a bases-loaded walk to Angel Cepeda.

The game turned for good in the tenth when Pelican's left fielder Jose Escobar launched his second home run of the season beyond the right field wall, giving Myrtle Beach a 10-6 lead.

The grand slam for Escobar would be all that winning pitcher Jackson Kirkpatrick needed to earn his second win of 2025.

Grant Cherry was saddled with the loss for Hickory, losing his first decision of the year.

The win for Myrtle Beach (16-24) was their first against the Crawdads, evening the club's first series at 1-1. The series marks the first time the Cubs affiliate has faced Hickory, the newest member of the Carolina League.

Tomorrow, J'Briell Easley and Will Frisch will go opposite one another at the Frans, with first pitch beginning at 7pm.

