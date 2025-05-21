Jose Escobar Lifts Pelicans over Crawdads with 10th Inning Grand Slam

May 21, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Hickory, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Hickory Crawdads 10-7 in 10 innings on Wednesday afternoon at LP Frans Stadium.

The Crawdads (19-21) struck first in the bottom of the first when Pablo Guerrero doubled to score Beycker Barroso, taking a 1-0 lead.

The Pelicans (16-24) surged ahead in the third, sparked by Angel Cepeda's single scoring Christian Olivo and Eriandys Ramon. Cepeda then stole third and scored on a throwing error by catcher Jesus Lopez, followed by Leonel Espinoza's single scoring Jose Escobar, giving Myrtle Beach a 4-1 lead.

Hickory responded in the third with Maxton Martin's two-run homer and Guerrero's solo shot, tying the game at 4-4. They took the lead in the fourth with Marcos Torres' sacrifice fly scoring Erick Alvarez and Hector Osorio's single scoring Antonis Macias, making it 6-4.

Hayden Frank struggled, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits over 4.0 innings with one strikeout and one walk. Yenrri Rojas stabilized the game, pitching 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with one strikeout.

Myrtle Beach tied the game in the eighth when Owen Ayers homered, and Cepeda walked to score Yahil Melendez, knotting the score at 6-6.

The game remained tied until the 10th, when Escobar hit a grand slam off reliever Grant Cherry, scoring Melendez, Olivo, and Ty Southisene to give the Pelicans a 10-6 lead.

Hickory mounted a comeback in the bottom of the 10th, with Antonis Macias reaching on a fielding error by Southisene to score Guerrero, but Jackson Kirkpatrick (2-0) closed out the game to earn the win, allowing one unearned run on one hit over 2.0 innings with two strikeouts. Cherry took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits in 1.2 innings.

Escobar led the Pelicans, going 2-for-5 with a double, a grand slam, four RBIs, and two runs scored. Cepeda added three RBIs, going 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road series against the Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers affiliate) at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 22nd. RHP Will Frisch (0-2, 4.79) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP J'Briell Easley (1-2, 3.42) for Hickory.







