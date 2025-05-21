Delmarva Slugs Past Salem 14-4 on Wednesday Night

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox (17-23) dropped game two of their six-game series to the Delmarva Shorebirds (16-25) on Wednesday night, falling by a final score of 14-4 at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Delmarva pounced on Salem starter Ben Hansen, who was roughed up in the first inning. The Shorebirds opened the game with four consecutive singles, setting the table for Cole Urman, who delivered a bases-clearing double to put Delmarva up 3-0 just minutes into the contest.

The first-inning hit parade continued, with Elis Cuevas adding an RBI single and Yasmil Bucce driving in three more runs with a bases-clearing double of his own. By the time the dust settled, the Shorebirds had sent 11 batters to the plate and scored eight runs - all charged to Hansen, who recorded just two outs before being pulled for the bullpem. He allowed eight hits and eight earned runs in what became his first loss of the season.

In the bottom of the first, Delmarva encountered a bit of adversity of its own. Starting pitcher Sebastian Gongora faced only two batters before summoning the team's athletic trainer and exiting the game with an apparent injury after just seven pitches. That turned the contest into a bullpen battle for both teams, with neither starter making it out of the opening frame.

After the wild first inning, both teams settled in, trading zeroes through the next four frames. Salem right-hander Nathanael Cruz was a bright spot out of the bullpen, providing much-needed stability. Cruz retired seven straight batters during his outing and finished with three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out three.

Delmarva, however, reignited its offense in the top of the sixth. Bucce led off with a double and scored when Kevin Guerrero reached on an error. Urman followed with an RBI triple to deep right-center, and Maikol Hernandez added a sacrifice fly to make it 11-0 Shorebirds.

In the seventh, Delmarva tacked on another run, pushing their total to 12, marking their highest-scoring output of the season.

Down big, Salem finally found some offensive life in the bottom of the eighth. Starlyn Nunez, coming off a four-hit performance the night before, led off with a single. Frederik Jimenez then launched the third pitch he saw over the left-field wall for a two-run home run, his third of the season and his second in as many nights. The blast got Salem on the board and gave the home fans something to cheer about.

Delmarva wasn't done, though. The Shorebirds added two more runs in the top of the ninth off reliever Jay Allmer, extending the lead to 14-2.

Salem continued to fight in the bottom of the ninth. Justin Gonzales worked a long at-bat to draw a walk, and Andruw Musett followed with a towering two-run home run, his third of the year, to cut the deficit to 14-4. Unfortunately for the Sox, the late power surge came too late to change the outcome.

Jared Beck, who entered the game in the first inning following Gongora's early exit, earned the win for Delmarva. He tossed 1.2 innings of shutout baseball, allowing just one hit. Hansen took the loss, dropping his record to 0-1 on the year.

The Shorebirds tallied 14 runs on 16 hits, while the Red Sox managed four runs on five hits - including a pair of homers in the final two innings.

The series continues Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Carilion Clinic Field. It's another Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark, and right-hander Austin Ehrlicher is set to start for the Sox as they search for their first win of the week against Delmarva.







