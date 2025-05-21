Home Run Ball Helps Woodpeckers Down Hillcats

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (21-20) put their power swings to good use at Segra Stadium as a pair of home runs sparked a 5-2 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats (24-17).

While the Woodpeckers secured a pair of victories to open this six-game series, it is also the fifth straight against their North Division foe.

Just like the series opener one day ago, as pitching took center stage early on, the Hillcats pushed across the game's first run. After going down quietly in the first three innings, a Ryan Cesarini solo home run provided Lynchburg the lead in the top of the fourth.

However, Fayetteville struck right back in the bottom half of the frame. Following a Drew Brutcher walk, Esmil Valencia launched a two-run home run onto the berm beyond the left field bullpen, surging the Woodpeckers ahead 2-1.

The Hillcats answered by tying the score thanks to a two-out double in the top of the fifth, but the Woodpeckers turned to the long ball once again to reclaim the edge in the bottom of the sixth. Brutcher tripled and Caden Powell got hit by a pitch, placing runners on first and third base for Cesar Hernandez. He promptly blasted a three-run home run onto the right-center field concourse, his fourth in four games, providing Fayetteville a 5-2 advantage.

From that point forward, Francisco Frias emerged from the bullpen to carry the Woodpeckers to the finish line. He tossed three scoreless and hitless frames, fanning four hitters to pick up his first save of the season and lock down the win.

Fayetteville gets back to work as they approach the midway point of this six-game set with the Hillcats on Thursday at 6:35 PM. RHP Alonzo Tredwell twirls the pill for the Woodpeckers opposite RHP Braylon Doughty for Lynchburg. In addition to Thirsty Thursday presented by Rock 103, it is also Arts in the Ballpark, and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a local artist cap courtesy of Distinctly Fayetteville.







