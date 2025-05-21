Late Offense Sparks Cannon Ballers' 6-3 Win Wednesday over Columbia

May 21, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Despite falling behind over the middle portions of the game, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers rallied for a four-run eighth inning over the Columbia Fireflies for a, 6-3, win Wednesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With Kannapolis' win, the Ballers leap back to a game behind Columbia in the Carolina League's South division, staying at the pace of 5-5 in their last 10, a mirror of the Fireflies.

RHP Seth Keener tossed a solid outing regardless of his stat line, allowing three runs on two hits with a season-high four walks and four strikeouts. The 2023 third-round pick out of Wake Forest pitched 5.1 innings, one of a select few Cannon Ballers to go more than five innings.

Lyle Miller-Green notched a pair of RBI fielder's choices in Wednesday's win, putting Kannapolis in the lead, 1-0 in the bottom of the second, and in a tie with the Fireflies in the bottom of the eighth. Ronny Hernandez's second home run of the season came in the bottom of the third, putting Kannapolis ahead, 2-0, after three.

Columbia rallied for three runs in the top of the fourth and fifth, scoring first on a Stone Russell home run to right, followed in the fifth by a Derlin Figueroa sacrifice fly and a Keener balk to score Dionmy Salon. The effort gave the Fireflies a, 3-2, lead after five.

After Miller-Green's second RBI fielder's choice of the night knotted the game in the bottom of the eighth, Mikey Kane laid down a sacrifice bunt to give the Ballers a, 4-3, advantage. One batter later, Abraham Nunez smoked his second hit of the night for a pair of RBI to push Kannapolis in front, 6-3.

The Ballers will look for their second win of the week in the third of six games at Atrium Health Ballpark this week. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. in Thursday's NASCAR night contest, with LHP Grant Umberger getting the start for Kannapolis.

