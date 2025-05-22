FredNats Win Another Close Game, 5-4 over Carolina

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (19-21) upended the Carolina Mudcats (26-14) in a second straight game, winning 5-4 on Thursday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

The early stages of the night saw a see-saw battle between the two teams. Carolina struck first against Xander Meckley in the first inning with two hits and a walk. The FredNats got back at them with a run of their own in the second, scoring after Roismar Quintana slapped a ground ball to bring in Jorgelys Mota.

Jesus Made and the Mudcats regrabbed the lead 2-1 in the third inning, when Jesus Made drew a leadoff walk and scored his second run on Filippo Di Turi's second RBI single. As expected, Fredericksburg struck right back in the fourth inning off of reliever Melvin Hernandez. Jackson Ross started it with a double and later scored on a fielding error that saw Nate Rombach reach first safely.

In the fifth, the FredNats took their first lead, when Ross notched his second hit, driving in Nate Ochoa with an RBI single to go ahead 3-2. Fitting for the game, the lead didn't last long. The Mudcats tied the night right back up in the sixth without a hit.

Then, the first, real lasting blow was landed by the FredNats in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs and nobody aboard, Roismar Quintana wrapped a base hit up the middle to start the rally. Then, Randal Diaz drew a walk and brought Nick Peoples up. Peoples battled and got a slow fastball to hit, drilling it into the right field corner for a two-run double to put Fredericksburg 5-3. The hit was Peoples' seventh double in his last nine games.

From there, the FredNat bullpen got to lock it down. Matt Bollenbacher gave up a run, but Adam Bloebaum threw two perfect innings to secure his third save of the season, tying the Carolina League lead. Ryan Minckler (1-1) got the win, as Hernandez (4-2) got the loss. With the FredNats up 2-0 in the series, they ready for a doubleheader Friday, with Yoel Tejeda Jr. (1-1, 3.45) getting the ball for a 5:05 game one start.







