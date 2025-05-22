Fredericksburg Rallies Past Mudcats

May 22, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. - The Fredericksburg Nationals scored twice in the bottom of the sixth and held on over the final three frame to defeat the Carolina Mudcats 5-4 on Thursday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Fredericksburg (19-21) entered the last of the sixth with the game square at three but were able to regain the lead thanks to a two-out rally against Melvin Hernandez (L, 4-2). After Roismar Quintana and Randal Diaz walked, Nick Peoples laced a two-run double to right field to give the Nationals a 5-3 lead.

Carolina (26-14) got a run back in the eighth when a throwing error on a pick-off attempt allowed Jesus Made to score and cut the deficit to 5-4.

That would be as close as the Mudcats would get as Ryan Minckler (1-1) worked one inning out of the bullpen to earn the win and Adam Bloebaum (S, 3) covered the final two frames with three strikeouts to preserve the one-run victory.

The series continues with a scheduled doubleheader on Friday night with first pitch of game one slated for 5:05 P.M. Both games will be seven-inning contests.

