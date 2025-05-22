Fireflies Bats Stymied in 4-0 Loss

May 22, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Fraynel Nova

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Fireflies opened up with back-to-back hits, but the offense fell flat after. Columbia didn't get a hit after the first out was recorded as they fell to Kannapolis 4-0 Thursday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Grant Umberger (W, 2-0) was fantastic for the Cannon Ballers. The southpaw allowed back-to-back hits to start the game, but then set aside 18-consecutive Fireflies to earn his first professional quality start.

Kannapolis got on the board first. After Yunior Marte (L, 3-2) retired the first two in the first inning, Caleb Bonemer and Calvin Harris roped back-to-back doubles to give Kannapolis a 1-0 lead. Later, Harris scored on a passed ball and wild pitch to double the Cannon Ballers advantage prior to the end of the first.

Marte rebounded with three scoreless innings after the first. Then Fraynel Nova spun a pair of scoreless innings to keep the game close entering the final third. Yimi Presinal allowed one run in one inning in his 2025 Fireflies debut. After that, Nick Conte closed out the game after allowing one run in the eighth.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Atrium Health Ballpark tomorrow night at 7 pm. LHP Jordan Woods (2-2, 4.09 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Manuel Veloz (4-0, 3.57 ERA).

Columbia comes back to Segra Park to face the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Memorial Day week! The team will celebrate with $1 Busch Light for Thirsty Thursday May 29 on Country Night. The next day, we'll find our beach for Margaritaville Night. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will get a Hawaiian T-shirt courtesy of AMAROK. Then Saturday is the best Dad-Daughter Date Night in Columbia. Join us for Princess Knight with a pre-game tea party and a post-game fireworks show May 31. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

