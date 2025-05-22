Salem BeerMongers Snap Losing Skid with 10-3 Win over Delmarva

SALEM, Va. - The Salem BeerMongers (18-23) picked up their first win of the series against the Delmarva Shorebirds (16-26) on Thursday night, earning a convincing 10-3 victory at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

After allowing 25 runs combined through the first two games of the series, Salem's pitching staff delivered its most complete performance of the month, racking up 11 strikeouts and holding Delmarva to just three runs - only two of which were earned.

The BeerMongers got on the board first for the first time this series. In the bottom of the opening inning, Justin Gonzales singled with one out, and Freili Encarnacion brought him home with a laser double down the left-field line. The RBI was Encarnacion's team-leading 28th of the season.

Delmarva responded in the top of the second. Alfredo Velasquez doubled with one out, stole third, and came home on a throwing error by catcher Andruw Musett, tying the game at 1-1.

The Shorebirds grabbed a brief lead in the fourth when Velasquez tripled and scored on a wild pitch, giving Delmarva a 2-1 edge heading into the bottom half.

Salem found the equalizer in the fifth. Fraymi De Leon led off with a walk, stole second, advanced to third on an error, and completed the circuit on a wild pitch - a solo effort that tied the game at 2-2.

Delmarva starter Chase Allsup exited after five strong innings, allowing just two runs on four hits. But the BeerMongers wasted no time attacking the bullpen. Jack Crowder took over for Delmarva in the sixth and immediately ran into trouble. Encarnacion led off with a single, and Natanael Yuten followed two batters later by blasting a first-pitch fastball over the left-field fence for a two-run homer. It was Yuten's second homer of the year and reclaimed the lead for Salem at 4-2.

From there, the BeerMongers were in control.

Heading into the bottom of the eighth with a two-run cushion, Salem opened the floodgates with a six-run outburst. Musett, Encarnacion, Frederik Jimenez, and Yuten strung together four straight singles to kick off the inning. Yosander Asencio drew a walk to put runners on the corners, setting the stage for De Leon, who crushed a first-pitch fastball off the wall in left-center for a bases-clearing triple. He came around to score on a sacrifice fly, capping the inning and giving the BeerMongers a commanding 10-2 lead.

Reliever Nicolas De La Cruz, recently reassigned from the Florida Complex League just a day prior, was called on to close out the ninth. Though he surrendered one run on 28 pitches, he recorded the final three outs to seal the win.

The game, which lasted just two hours and thirteen minutes, marked the end of a brief two-game losing skid for Salem and marked the second shortest game for Salem this season.

Salem starter Austin Ehrlicher went three innings, allowing five hits and one unearned run while striking out four. He did not factor into the decision. The win went to Griffin Kilander, who delivered his best outing of the season. The right-hander tossed five innings from the bullpen, allowing just three hits and one run while striking out a career-high six. He kept Shorebirds hitters off balance all night with a steady three-pitch mix.

Crowder was tagged with the loss for Delmarva, giving up eight runs on six hits and one walk over three innings of relief.

With the win, the BeerMongers closed the gap in the series, now trailing two games to one. They'll look to even things up on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Carilion Clinic Field.

Friday is set to be a packed night at the ballpark with Firework Friday, Youth Sports Night, and Breast Cancer Awareness Night all on tap. Salem will be wearing specialty pink jerseys, and right-hander Steven Brooks is scheduled to make his seventh start of the season.







