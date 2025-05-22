Delmarva Loses Back-And-Forth Game in Salem

SALEM, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (16-26) suffered their first loss of the week to the Salem Red Sox (18-23) on Thursday as they were defeated 10-3.

The Red Sox quickly took a first-inning lead with a two-out RBI double by Freili Encarnacion, scoring Justin Gonzales from first base to make it 1-0 Salem.

Delmarva tied the game in the second, thanks to Alfredo Velasquez, who stole third base, forcing a throwing error that allowed him to touch home and even the contest at one apiece.

Velasquez took matters into his hands again in the fourth inning as he tripled with two outs, then scored moments later on a wild pitch to give the Shorebirds their first lead at 2-1.

Salem leveled the game in the fifth, using a wild pitch to plate Fraymi De Leon and make it 2-2 entering the sixth inning.

Natanael Yuten put the Red Sox back in front with a two-run homer in the sixth, putting Delmarva behind 4-2.

In the eighth inning, Salem eliminated any threat of a Shorebirds comeback by scoring six runs in the bottom of the inning, giving them their largest lead of 10-2.

Delmarva scored one run in the ninth on a fielder's choice RBI from Alfredo Velasquez, but it was not enough as the Shorebirds lost 10-3.

Griffin Kilander (2-2) earned the win in relief, while Jack Crowder (0-1) took the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds try to return to the win column on Friday, with Chipper Menard taking the mound against Steven Brooks f the Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.







