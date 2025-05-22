Easley Does It: 'Dads Win 6-1

May 22, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads got a solid pitching performance from J'Briell Easley and multi-hit games from a trio of players to pick up a 6-1 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at LP Frans on Thursday night.

Easley, seeking win number two on the season, was in control for much of the evening, tossing 5.2 innings, surrendering one run and striking out five Myrtle Beach (16-25) hitters on the way to that second win of 2025.

Offensively, the Crawdads plated two in the first inning, as Pablo Guerrero highlighted the frame with an RBI double against Pelican's pitcher Will Frisch. The hit for Guerrero was the lone hit of the night despite reaching base three times.

Rafe Perich, Maxton Martin and Erich Alvarez paced the Crawdads offense, each collecting two hits in a nine-hit attack for Hickory (20-21).

For Martin, his plate exploits came at critical times, as the Washington native hit a two-run double in the sixth inning that stretched the lead to 4-1. A bases loaded walk in the seventh gave him three runs batted in for the contest. The runs batted in give Martin a team-high 22 for the year.

The win for Hickory puts the club just 2.5 games back of division leaders Kannapolis and Columbia. The congested South Division race features four clubs separated by less than three games with roughly a month remaining in the first half race. Each division winner in the first half secures a playoff spot for the Carolina League playoffs in September.

Tomorrow, Caden Scarborough gets the ball for the Crawdads, going opposite Myrtle Beach righty Alfredo Romero. First pitch time is slated for 7pm.







