Lynchburg Bullpen Quiets Fayetteville Bats in Thursday Loss

May 22, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (21-21) scored a pair of first-inning runs on Thursday night, but were held silent the rest of the way in a 5-2 loss to the Lynchburg Hillcats (25-17) at Segra Stadium.

Drew Brutcher opened the first inning with a floating double to left field and promptly scored the first run of the game on a Caden Powell single. Alberto Hernandez followed two batters later with an RBI double to make it a 2-0 Woodpeckers lead.

Alonzo Tredwell set down the first six batters he faced before surrendering a pair of solo home runs to Ryan Cesarini and Yaikel Mijares that tied the game at 2-2. Tredwell was lifted from the game in the fifth inning due to a collision with Powell fielding a ball along the third base line.

Rafael Gonzalez took over from the bullpen and surrendered the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single to Yaikel Mijares.

Lynchburg added two more runs in the bottom of the eighth when Mijares tripled home Garrett Howe and later scored on a Tommy Hawke single.

Game four of the series is scheduled for a 7:05 PM first pitch on Friday night. The Woodpeckers will turn to RHP Joan Ogando and Lynchburg will counter with LHP Rafe Schlesinger. It's Baseball Heritage Night on Friday and the Woodpeckers will flash back and become the Cape Fear Crocs, Fayetteville's South Atlantic League team from 1997-2000.

