Umberger Propels Kannapolis' Shutout Win with 11 Strikeouts Thursday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - LHP Grant Umberger turned in his best professional outing ever in a, 4-0, shutout win for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers over the Columbia Fireflies Thursday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win, the Ballers are now 23-19, tied for first place in the Carolina League South division with Columbia. It is the first time Kannapolis has won back-to-back games since May 2 and 3 against Augusta.

Umberger's stellar performance materialized after two singles from the first two batters of the game for the Fireflies. The lefty from Chester Springs, Pennsylvania went on to sit down a batter or runner in every plate appearance to follow, striking out a team-high 11 in, another team-high, six shutout innings. Umberger did not allow a walk in his six frames, turning in the best performance of any Ballers arm on the season.

Out of the bullpen, RHPs Jonathan Clark, Carlton Perkins and Morris Austin combined for three no-hit innings with one walk and a pair of strikeouts to seal the win for the Cannon Ballers.

At the plate, Kannapolis took an early, 2-0, lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. Caleb Bonemer reached on a double for his 18th consecutive game reaching base, the longest streak of any Cannon Baller batter this season, to start the night. Not long after, Calvin Harris continued his torrid stretch at-bat, doubling to score Bonemer. With Kannapolis sending a barrage of batters to the plate, Harris scored later in the inning on a wild pitch to make it, 2-0, Ballers.

Ronny Hernandez turned in his second consecutive game with an RBI, singling in the bottom of the seventh to score Abraham Nunez. In the bottom of the eighth, Wilber Sanchez notched his first base hit of his time with Kannapolis this year, singling to left field to score Ryan Burrowes and put the Cannon Ballers ahead with a commanding, 4-0, advantage.

The Ballers will look for their third straight win and a guarantee of a series split at minimum this week with the Columbia Fireflies in game four of their six games on Friday night. First pitch from Atrium Health Ballpark is slated for 7:00 p.m., with RHP Manuel Veloz tabbed as the starter for Kannapolis.

The Ballers will look for their third straight win and a guarantee of a series split at minimum this week with the Columbia Fireflies in game four of their six games on Friday night. First pitch from Atrium Health Ballpark is slated for 7:00 p.m., with RHP Manuel Veloz tabbed as the starter for Kannapolis.







