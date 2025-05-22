Augusta Bullpen Stunts RiverDogs

May 22, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







North Augusta, SC - An early Augusta rally proved insurmountable for the RiverDogs, as they dropped their fifth consecutive game, 5-2, on Thursday night at SRP Park.

The five-game skid for Charleston (19-23) directly follows a six-game win streak.

For the first time in the series, the RiverDogs struck first. Ricardo Gonzalez opened the top of the second with a double, moved to third on an error and then scored on a Jose Monzon sacrifice fly.

The 1-0 advantage was brief. The GreenJackets responded in the bottom of the inning as the first four batters of the inning reached base against starter Ryan Andrade.

Alen Pineda was the fourth, as he lined a two-RBI single that put Augusta ahead 2-1. Andrade avoided further damage in the inning, inducing back-to-back groundouts, including an inning-ending double play.

The GreenJackets' bats provided another jolt in the third inning. After singles from Isaiah Drake and Colby Jones, Mason Guerra belted a three-run home run to extend the deficit to 5-1.

Andrade finished his outing after four innings with 4 earned runs on his line - one shy of a season high.

Augusta turned to the bullpen in the fourth, handing the ball to David Rodriguez. The righty silenced the RiverDogs' bats, delivering four shutout innings, allowing just one hit - a fourth inning double by Connor Hujsak.

Charleston was happy to see Rodriguez depart before the ninth inning, as the 'Dogs bats sprung to life in their final at bat.

Brailer Guerrero, Larry Martinez and Hujsak strung together consecutive singles to load the bases to start the ninth. Jose Perez kept the line moving and trimmed the deficit to 5-2 with a bases-loaded walk.

The GreenJackets went back to the bullpen and tabbed Jacob Gomez to replace Justin Long. Gomez proceeded to strike out three straight to end the game, and the RiverDogs stranded the potential tying run on first base.

The RiverDogs will have the opportunity to get back in the win column on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. in North Augusta. The RiverDogs return to Riley Park for a six-game homestand beginning Tuesday, May 27. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com.







