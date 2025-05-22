Crawdads Topple Pelicans 6-1, Take Series Lead with Win

May 22, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release









Myrtle Beach Pelicans during the National Anthem

(Myrtle Beach Pelicans) Myrtle Beach Pelicans during the National Anthem(Myrtle Beach Pelicans)

Hickory, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Hickory Crawdads 6-1 on Thursday evening at LP Frans Stadium.

The Crawdads (20-21) struck early in the first when Pablo Guerrero's ground-rule double scored Maxton Martin, giving Hickory a 2-0 lead.

The Pelicans (16-25) struggled to capitalize, going 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and leaving 10 runners on base, with three errors further hampering their effort.

Myrtle Beach's lone run came in the sixth when Yahil Melendez singled to score Leonel Espinoza, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

However, Hickory pulled away in the same inning with Maxton Martin's double scoring Erick Alvarez and Chandler Pollard, making it 4-1. They added runs in the seventh and eighth, with Alvarez and Martin contributing RBIs, finalizing the score at 6-1.

Pelicans starter Will Frisch took the loss, allowing two runs on five hits over 4.0 innings with six strikeouts and three walks. Relievers Charlie Hurley, Luis Martinez-Gomez, and Mathew Peters allowed four runs (three earned) over 4.0 innings.

Hickory's J'Briell Easley earned the win, pitching 5.2 innings, allowing one run on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Luke Savage and Jesus Gamez combined for 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with five strikeouts to seal the victory.

Offensively, the Pelicans were led by Melendez who went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Jose Escobar added a double, going 1-for-4 with a walk.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road series against the Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers affiliate) at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 23rd. RHP Alfredo Romero (1-1, 4.76) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Caden Scarborough (0-3, 4.85) for Hickory.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.