Mudcats Split Doubleheader against Fredericksburg

May 23, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. - The Carolina Mudcats split a doubleheader with the Fredericksburg Nationals on Friday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, dropping the first game 4-3 and winning the nightcap 6-3.

GAME 1

Fredericksburg (20-21) trailed 3-0 as they came to bat in the last of the sixth inning and rallied to tie the game when Kevin Bazzell knocked home a pair on a single. One batter later, Nick Peoples drove home Jorgelys Mota to knot the game at three.

The Nationals won the game in the last of the seventh on a walk-off home run by Cristhian Vaquero, his third of the season, for the 4-3 final score.

Carolina (26-15) outhit the Nationals 10-5 but managed only three runs as they left 15 men on base and were 3-for-14 with Runners in Scoring Position.

GAME 2

Carolina (27-15) broke a tie game with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning as Tyler Rodriguez scored on a wild pitch and Eric Martinez brought home Demetrio Nadal with a single, which gave the Mudcats a 5-3 advantage.

Fredericksburg (20-22) struck early scoring three times in the first inning thanks to a pair of singles and a double steal; However, the Mudcats would chip away scoring twice in the second, highlighted by a Luis Lameda RBI single to cut the lead to one.

Carolina tied the game in the fourth when Nadal singled home Filippo Di Turi to even the score at three.

The Mudcats added to their lead in the top of the seventh when Eric Bitonti cracked his second home run of the season to provide the 6-3 final.

The series continues Saturday with first pitch slated for 7:05 P.M. when Carolina hands the ball to RHP Chandler Welch (0-0, 9.00) and Fredericksburg counters with RHP Davian Garcia (2-2, 4.45).

