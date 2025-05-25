RiverDogs Slug Past Augusta to Avoid Sweep

North Augusta, SC - The RiverDogs used back-to-back big innings in the third and fourth innings to defeat Augusta 10-8 and avert a six-game sweep on Sunday night at SRP Park. The victory ends a seven-game losing streak for Charleston.

The 'Dogs have yet to be swept in a six-game series since MiLB instituted the format for the 2021 season.

Theo Gillen put Charleston ahead just two pitches into the game, lining a leadoff home run to right field - his fourth longball of the season and second of the week.

Augusta responded in a big way in the bottom of the first inning. After Owen Carey doubled with one out, Isaiah Drake roped his own homer - a two-run shot - to put Augusta ahead 2-1. The rally didn't stop there, as Mason Guerra added an RBI single and Luis Sanchez drove in two on a triple to open up a 5-1 deficit.

After a scoreless second inning, the RiverDogs responded with their own five spot in the third inning. Narciso Polanco opened the inning with a double, moved to third on a flyout and then scored as Gillen dropped down an infield bunt single.

With Gillen on second, Brailer Guerrero lasered a two-run homer to right field to cut the deficit to 5-4. Charleston then strung together five straight walks, the first four against former RiverDog Samuel Mejia, who exited after just 2.1 innings.

Angel Mateo tied the game on a bases-loaded free pass, then Nathan Flewelling dashed home on a wild pitch to put Charleston back in front, 6-5.

In the fourth, the 'Dogs tacked on to the lead, as Flewelling, Mateo and Ricardo Gonzalez all picked up RBI singles to grow the advantage to 10-5.

While the RiverDogs built their lead, starter Jacob Kmatz remained in the game and bounced back from the first inning to deliver scoreless innings in four of his final five innings. After surrendering a two-run homer to Colby Jones in the fifth inning, Kmatz ended his evening by striking out three in the sixth.

In the seventh, Augusta tightened the ballgame. Owen Carey reached on an inning-opening error and eventually scored on Nick Montgomery's RBI single that cut Charleston's lead to 10-8. The 'Jackets eventually loaded the bases against Bryce Shaffer with one out, but the southpaw worked out of the jam to keep the RiverDogs ahead.

Cade Citelli entered from Charleston's bullpen in the eighth and ended the game without fanfare, retiring Augusta in order in the eighth and ninth to earn his first save of the season.

The RiverDogs return home to Riley Park on Tuesday to open a six-game series with Kannapolis at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com.







