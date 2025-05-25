Homestand Preview: TPing, Costume Contests and Spooks Ahead for Summer Hallo-Week

May 25, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - If Spooky Season is your favorite season, you won't need to wait until October to begin your festivities this year. The Charleston RiverDogs will host Summer Hallo-Week all week long at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park, May 27-June 1 as the team hopes to haunt the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in a six-game series.

The homestand includes a dog costume contest, a scary Halloween celebration on Thursday, Toilet Paper night Saturday and a kids Halloween celebration Sunday.

A full homestand agenda is listed below:

Tuesday, May 27, 7:05pm - Dog Day Tuesday, presented by Twisted Tea

Grab your dog's Halloween costume and leash and get to the ballpark, as the RiverDogs host Dog Day Tuesday presented by Twisted Tea, costume edition. All dressed up dogs are welcome to participate in the weekly dog parade on the concourse. We'll host a costume contest and crown winners of multiple categories. Pups, costumed or not, can enjoy $2 Pup Cups while their humans get specials on Twisted Tea. All Tuesday home games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf and News 2.

Wednesday, May 28, 7:05pm - Wildcard Wednesday, presented by Wicked Weed: A Minecraft Movie Night, the sequel

Miss the first Minecraft Movie night? Worry not, because there's a sequel. This week's Wicked Weed Wildcard Wednesday is a second Minecraft Movie night, as the first 200 fans will receive a Minecraft-themed RiverDogs hat. Crafters from far and wide can take in surprises from the blocky universe, recreated ballpark-style. All Wednesday games are presented by 105.5 The Bridge.

Thursday, May 29, 7:05pm - Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser; Halloween presented by Southern Screams

If you're a haunted house junkie, this edition of Thirsty Thursday presented by Budweiser is for you. On top of scary good dollar-beers and four-dollar well cocktails, the RiverDogs will team up with Southern Screams to put on a Scary Halloween production throughout the Joe. Actors will roam the park to provide spooks and stunts; the night's festivities are suggested for fans 18 years and older. DJ Wild Bill will take over Ashley View Pub to energize Charleston's best Thursday night party spot. Thursday nights are presented by 95SX and Z93.3.

Friday, May 30, 7:05pm - Fireworks Friday, presented by REV Federal Credit Union; Boeing Red Shirt Friday

You bring the oo's and ahh's, the RiverDogs will bring the spectacle. Enjoy a ballgame followed by our Friday night fireworks show, presented by REV Federal Credit Union. The fireworks will be set to Halloween music to continue the week's theme. The RiverDogs will honor military families by donning their Boeing Red Friday Jerseys. Friday night games are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, May 31, 6:05pm - Toilet Paper Night

Embrace your inner mischief maker (without consequence) on Toilet Paper night at Riley Park. Fans who stick around through the game will be provided with a roll of toilet paper to blanket the ballpark in TP. Fans will also have the opportunity to participate in various small pranks throughout the evening. However, stay on the lookout for Charlie or you might be pranked yourself. Saturday nights are brought to you by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sunday, June 1, 5:05pm - MUSC Health Family Sunday; Charlie's not so spooky Halloween

Costumes, candy, crafts and more highlight our Hallo-Week edition of MUSC Health Family Sunday. Fans of all ages are encouraged to wear their best costume, and young fans should plan to trick-or-treat on the concourse. The RiverDogs will host special characters - including princesses, pirates, and mermaids - to snap photos with. Don't eat too much candy during the game, because kids run the bases postgame. Like every Sunday, parking is free. Be sure to sign up your little RiverDogs fan for the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club for added perks. Sundays are presented by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.







Carolina League Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.