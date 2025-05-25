Wolters Twirls Strong Start in 3-2 Loss

May 25, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Blake Wolters

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Blake Wolters had a great start, but it wasn't enough as Columbia dropped the series finale 3-2 to Kannapolis Sunday at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Derlin Figueroa drilled his fourth homer of the season over the right field wall to score Ramon Ramirez and give the Fireflies a 2-0 lead before Kannapolis came up to the dish for the first time Sunday. It was Figueroa's first homer since April 15 vs the Charleston RiverDogs and the 17th of his Fireflies career.

That was more than enough to support Blake Wolters who was masterful on the hill Sunday. The righty worked five scoreless innings and added five strikeouts to keep the Kannapolis bats at bay.

Kannapolis tied the game against Yeri Perez in the fifth. The righty got one out and allowed five to reach. Ronny Hernandez dealt the big blow, smashing a two-run double to tie the game.

After that, Mason Miller entered the game and punched out Nathan Archer before inducing a ground out to strand the bases loaded. The next inning, Miller struck out the side to keep the game tied.

In the eighth inning, Mikey Kane singled to score Calvin Harris to give the Cannon Ballers their first lead of the game. The Fireflies only got one hit, a single from Dionmy Salon in the fifth, after the Figueroa homer.

The Fireflies open up a new series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tomorrow night at 6:05 pm at Segra Park. LHP David Shields (0-0, 1.13 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Fayetteville has yet to name their starters for the series.

