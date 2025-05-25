Mudcats Split Series with Fredericksburg

May 25, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. - The Carolina Mudcats scored seven runs in the seventh inning as they beat the Fredericksburg Nationals 9-1 to earn a series split on Sunday afternoon at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Carolina (29-15) came to the plate in the sixth with the game tied at one and broke the game open scoring seven times in the frame. The inning was highlighted by an RBI single from Demetrio Nadal, and when the dust settled, the Mudcats had an 8-1 advantage.

In the ninth, the Mudcats added to the lead thanks to a triple from Eric Martinez and captured a 9-1 lead.

Fredericksburg (20-24) scored their only run of the game in the third inning on a double steal.

With the victory, Carolina earned a split of the six-game series and has only lost one series all season.

The Mudcats return to Five County Stadium on Tuesday night at 6:30 P.M. when they open a six-game series with the Salem Red Sox.

