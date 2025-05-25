Shorebirds Come from Behind to Win Series in Salem

May 25, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALEM, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (18-27) secured their second consecutive series victory with a 7-5 comeback win against the Salem Red Sox (19-25) on Sunday.

Kevin Guerrero spotted Delmarva an early lead with an RBI double in the second inning, scoring Colin Tuft to make it 1-0.

Salem snatched the lead away in the bottom half of the inning, scoring three runs on two wild pitches and a sacrifice fly by Natanael Yuten, putting the Shorebirds behind 3-1.

The Red Sox extended their lead in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly by Kelvin Diaz, giving them a 4-1 advantage.

Delmarva trimmed the deficit to two with an RBI single from Braylin Tavera in the top of the fifth inning, bringing the score to 4-2.

The lead quickly returned to three in the next half-inning due to a fielder's choice RBI from Natanael Yuten.

The Shorebirds began their comeback effort in the sixth, with Elis Cuevas igniting the rally with a two-run double to score Raylin Ramos and Edwin Amparo, making it a one-run game at 5-4.

In the top of the seventh, Raylin Ramos powered Delmarva in front with a go-ahead two-run homer with two outs, putting the Shorebirds in front 6-5.

Alfredo Velasquez pushed across an insurance run in the top of the eighth with a sacrifice fly, bringing Kevin Guerrero home to give Delmarva a 7-5 lead.

Jacob Cravey led the charge on the mound for the Shorebirds, going 5.1 innings to match his career high, retiring the seven batters he faced to help Delmarva finish off the Red Sox as they held on to win 7-5 for their second consecutive series win.

The win was awarded to Jacob Cravey (2-3), with Simon Leandro (3) recording the final out and earning the save. Nathanael Cruz (0-2) was saddled with the loss for Salem.

The Shorebirds return home to start a series against the Hickory Crawdads on Tuesday, with first pitch set for 6:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.