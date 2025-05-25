Seven-Run Seventh Sinks FredNats on Sunday

May 25, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (20-24) allowed seven runs in the sixth inning to lose 9-1 to the Carolina Mudcats (29-15), as Carolina earned a series split with three straight wins over the weekend.

The game started out in unsuspecting fashion, with both starters looking fresh across their five innings of work. Both Bryan Polanco for Fredericksburg and Carolina's Sam Garcia allowed just one earned run and each struck out six. Polanco gave up only two hits, with a solo home run included, and walked just one. For the fifth time in six starts, the FredNat Opening Day starter allowed two hits or fewer.

The FredNats' lone run against Garcia came after a pair of hits by Moises Gallardo and Randal Diaz in the third inning. With Gallardo up to third, Nate Rombach flared a sacrifice fly into right field to tie the game 1-1.

Then, with Polanco out of the game in the sixth after 11 innings of one-run ball on the week, the Mudcats pounced. Carolina drew six combined walks against Ryan Minckler and Kevin Dowdell out of the FredNat bullpen, tallying seven total runs on only one hit. When the carnage was complete, it was 8-1 Carolina.

The Mudcats added another run in the top of the ninth inning and the FredNats couldn't find a comeback, stranding a total of 12 men on base against Carolina pitching. That sealed the Mudcat 9-1 victory. After the first five games of the series were decided by a combined eight runs, the Mudcats won by eight on Sunday alone.

Garcia (4-1) grabbed the win, with Minckler (1-2) getting the loss. With a series split, the FredNats shift their attention to their upcoming trip to Lynchburg, with first pitch Tuesday against the Hillcats scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







Carolina League Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.