Pelicans Lose Finale, Drop Series against Crawdads

May 25, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release









Myrtle Beach Pelicans shortstop Yahil Melendez at bat

Hickory, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Hickory Crawdads 8-7 on Sunday evening at LP Frans Stadium.

The Pelicans (17-27) took an early lead in the second when Eriandys Ramon tripled to score Christian Olivo, followed by David Avitia's single scoring Ramon, making it 2-0.

Hickory (22-22) responded in the bottom half, capitalizing on a disengagement violation by pitcher Cole Reynolds that scored Yeremy Cabrera, followed by Chandler Pollard's double scoring Beycker Barroso and Erick Alvarez, giving the Crawdads a 3-2 lead.

Myrtle Beach tied the game in the third when Leonel Espinoza scored on a stolen base attempt aided by a throwing error by catcher Ben Hartl and a fielding error by Cabrera.

Yahil Melendez then homered to give the Pelicans a 4-3 lead. They extended it in the fifth with Avitia's single scoring Olivo, Anderson Suriel's single scoring Ramon, and Espinoza's walk scoring Avitia, pushing the score to 7-3.

Hickory fought back, with Rafe Perich's double scoring Antonis Macias in the fifth, cutting the deficit to 7-4. In the sixth, Marcos Torres hit a two-run homer to score Alvarez, making it 7-6.

The Crawdads tied the game in the seventh when a wild pitch by Charlie Hurley (0-4)scored Pollard, and took the lead when Torres grounded into a forceout scoring Hartl, finalizing the score at 8-7.

Hurley took the loss and a blown save, allowing one run on two hits over 2.1 innings with no strikeouts and two walks. Brock Porter (2-0) earned the win for Hickory, pitching 1.0 scoreless inning, and Steven Cherry secured the save with 2.0 scoreless innings and three strikeouts.

Myrtle Beach's offense was led by Espinoza, who went 2-for-2 with three walks, an RBI, and a run scored, and Avitia, who drove in two runs, going 2-for-4. The Pelicans left 11 runners on base, going 3-for-8 with runners in scoring position, while Hickory left 10, going 2-for-15.

The Pelicans begin a six-game homestand against the Augusta Greenjackets (Atlanta Braves affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27th. Starting pitchers have yet to be announced for either team.

