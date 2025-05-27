Tuesday's Series Opener against Augusta Postponed
May 27, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Due to inclement weather and additional storms in the area, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans game with the Augusta GreenJackets on Tuesday, May 27th has been postponed. The game will be played as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 28th. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with game one scheduled for a 5:35 p.m. start. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one but not before 6:35 p.m. Both games will be 7-inning contests.
As a reminder, tickets for Tuesday's game cannot be refunded but it is good for any regular season game this year or any future year. Tickets can be exchanged at the box office the next time you come to Pelicans ballpark.
Carolina League Stories from May 27, 2025
- Strong Pitching Leads Delmarva to Win against the Crawdads - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Tuesday's Series Opener against Augusta Postponed - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- FredNats and Hillcats Postponed - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Hillcats Postponed against Fredericksburg - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Mudcats Postponed Tuesday - Carolina Mudcats
- Martinez to Wisconsin; Sanchez & Ordonez from Wisconsin - Carolina Mudcats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stories
- Tuesday's Series Opener against Augusta Postponed
- Pelicans Lose Finale, Drop Series against Crawdads
- Hickory Walks off Myrtle Beach to Secure Series Split
- Pelicans Edge Crawdads 8-7 in 11-Inning Thriller
- Crawdads Topple Pelicans 6-1, Take Series Lead with Win