Cannon Ballers Shut out 'Dogs in Series Opener

May 27, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, SC - The RiverDogs failed to capitalize on scoring opportunities and dropped the series opener to Kannapolis 3-0 on Tuesday night in front of 2,683 fans at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park. The loss is Charleston's eighth in its last nine games.

Cannon Ballers shortstop Caleb Bonemer did all the damage at the plate for Kannapolis, driving in all three of the game's runs.

Bonemer got the 'Ballers on the board in the first with a solo homer, as he turned on an inside fastball from RiverDogs starter Jayden Voelker and sailed it over the left field wall.

In the top of the third, Kannapolis strung together three hits to grow the lead. Arnold Prado led off with a double, and Abraham Nunez followed with a single to center. Nunez stole second to put Cannon Baller runners in scoring position with nobody out. Bonemer capitalized on the opportunity and smashed an opposite field ground ball through the four hole, scoring both runners to put Kannapolis up 3-0.

Bonemer finished the night 3-for-4 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a walk, falling just a triple short of the cycle.

Voelker went five innings for the 'Dogs, allowing six hits and three earned runs while striking out three and walking one.

Charleston threatened in the late stages, manufacturing two base runners in each of their final three at-bats, but couldn't capitalize. Kannapolis' Jack Young escaped jams in the seventh and eighth, while Liam Paddack earned the save in the ninth to close the shutout.

The RiverDogs finished the game 0-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 men on base.

Ballpark Fun: Today was Twisted Tea Dog Day Tuesday, but this time with a Halloween twist, to open the Summer Hallo-Week at The Joe. Fans were encouraged to dress their pups up in costumes to celebrate. A costume contest commenced, and multiple winners were selected in various fun and whacky categories. Select dogs participated in games against one another. Crowd favorites included a treat-hunt in a ball pit and a Reddi-wip eating contest, which both canine competitors thoroughly enjoyed.

The series continues on Wednesday night, with first pitch set for 7:05pm. The first 250 fans through the gates receive Minecraft hats, part of Wicked Weed Wild Card Wednesday. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com.







