Theo Gillen Named Carolina League Player of the Week

Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Theo Gillen

Charleston, SC - Major League Baseball has announced that RiverDogs outfielder Theo Gillen has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week for May 20-25. The Rays' 2024 first-round draft pick is the second RiverDog to earn the honor this season.

Gillen went 8-19 on the week with two home runs in five games, posting a 1.289 OPS to lead Charleston at the plate in its series with Augusta.

The big moment of Gillen's week came on Friday night, when he sent a line drive off the top of the right-center field wall and raced around the bases for a stand-up, inside-the-park home run.

The speedy outfielder is now batting .300 and is tied for the team lead with four home runs. Gillen has reached base in 20 of his 21 games played with the RiverDogs this season.

Gillen, a native of Austin, Texas, was drafted by Tampa Bay 18th overall in last year's draft. He is ranked the Rays' No. 5 prospect and MLB's No. 85 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Charleston returns to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Tuesday night to begin a six-game series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Tickets are available online at RiverDogs.com.

