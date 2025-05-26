Fireflies Blank Crawdads 3-0 in Opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies blanked the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 3-0 behind a strong start from David Shields Monday evening at Segra Park. It was Columbia's first nine-inning shutout since September 4, 2024.

David Shields (W, 1-0) worked five one-hit innings for Columbia while striking out a career-best seven opponents. The lefty has now spun 14 innings in his first three starts. He's allowed one run (0.69 ERA) to pair with 17 strikeouts to one walk on the season.

Fraynel Nova (H, 4) was the first pitcher on in relief for Columbia. The righty wrung up three Woodpeckers over two hitless innings to get the ball to Dash Albus (S, 2). The Texas native faced one more than the minimum to earn his second save in as many games.

Columbia broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the first inning. Derlin Figueroa drew a one out walk before stealing second and then advancing home on throwing errors from catcher Jancel Villaroel and center fielder Esmil Valencia to even the game 1-1.

Angel Acosta got the second inning going with a bunt single. After that, Gabriel Silva pulled a double off the right field wall to put runners at second and third with one out. Giullianno Allende lined a sacrifice to left to score Acosta to double Columbia's lead. After that, Asbel Gonzalez dribbled a base knock passed second baseman Alberto Hernandez to push Columbia's lead to 3-0 before the third.

The Fireflies pick their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers back up Wednesday night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. The Fireflies start RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-1, 4.56 ERA) and Fayetteville counters with rehabbing RHP Jean Pinto.

