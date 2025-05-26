Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.26 vs Fayetteville

May 26, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies kick-off a series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers today at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. LHP David Shields (0-0, 1.13 ERA) toes the slab for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with RHP Ramsey David (1-2, 3.77 ERA).

Tonight, the Fireflies play to recognize the importance of remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice of serving our country. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

--------

WOLTERS TWIRLS STRONG START IN 3-2 LOSS: Blake Wolters had a great start, but it wasn't enough as Columbia dropped the series finale 3-2 to Kannapolis Sunday at Atrium Health Ballpark. Derlin Figueroa drilled his fourth homer of the season over the right field wall to score Ramon Ramirez and give the Fireflies a 2-0 lead before Kannapolis came up to the dish for the first time Sunday.

SWIPING HOME: Friday, Giullianno Allende became the second Fireflies player to steal home in franchise history. He did it on a 1-2 count with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game 4-4. Lizandro Rodriguez also stole home. He accomplished the feat in the top of the eighth inning June 4, 2023 at Grainger Stadium against the Down East Wood Ducks to give Columbia a 4-2 lead.

SPEED, I AM SPEED: Asbel Gonzalez is now second in the Carolina League in stolen bases with 38 on the season. He trails Tommy Hawke, who has 41. Gonzalez is also second to Hawke for the most runs scored in the League (40). Gonzalez also has the league's third-best batting average with a mark of .316. Tuesday, Gonzalez became the first Fireflies player to hit a lead-off homer since Jean Ramirez did it at Kannapolis July 14, 2022. It was the center fielder's first homer of the season and the second of his career.

MASTER OF THE MISS: Yunior Marte's scoreless streak ended at 16.1 innings Friday. The righty still is among the League Leaders in a host of categories. He's ninth in ERA (3.02), third in strikeouts (41), first in innings pitched (41.2), sixth in opposing average (.207) and sixth in WHIP (1.10).

HOME SWEET HOME: The Fireflies finished their 12-game homestand 9-3 against the Carolina Mudcats and Hickory Crawdads. The team has been red-hot at Segra Park this season, going 16-8 at home compared to a 8-13 record over their first nine road contests of the 2025 season.

RAKING RAMIREZ: Saturday, Ramon Ramirez rewrote the Fireflies record book. He hit Columbia's first walk-off homer since Erick Pena homered May 3, 2023. He had the Fireflies first two homer game since he accomplished the feat April 13. He had Columbia's first five RBI game since he had a six RBI game April 13. He has also homered in back-to-back games for the first time since Brennon McNair did so April 19 and 22. Ramirez leads the Carolina League with nine homers and 38 RBI. He is also third in runs scored with 33.

I GUESS THAT'S WHY THEY CALL IT THE BLUES: The Fireflies are 2-7 this season when they wear their navy blue uniforms. The team has played best in their neon uniforms this year. They are 7-2 when they wear the glowing uniforms.

THE FALL OUT: Saturday, The Fireflies lost and Augusta won, granting the GreenJackets a half-game lead on first in the division. It is the first time the Fireflies haven't had a share of first place since April 17. Columbia played 32-consecutive games in either full-possession of or tied for first. Heading into the homestand, Columbia is in third place, one game back of Kannapolis and half a game back of the GreenJackets.







Carolina League Stories from May 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.