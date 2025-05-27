FredNats and Hillcats Postponed

May 27, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA - Tuesday's game between the FredNats and Lynchburg Hillcats has been postponed due to rain.

The two teams will play a 7-inning doubleheader tomorrow, with game one starting at 4:30 p.m.

