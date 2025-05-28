FredNats Nearly Shut out in Lynchburg Doubleheader Sweep

May 28, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

LYNCHBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (20-26) scored just two runs across 14 innings and were swept in a doubleheader by the second-place Lynchburg Hillcats (28-19).

Game one is one the FredNats likely wanted to flush any memory of quickly after. They lost 5-0 at the hands of the Hillcats, who scored in each of the game's first four innings. Alexander Meckley allowed solo runs in the first three frames, before Lynchburg tagged him for two in the fourth. In total, Meckley gave up seven hits and five runs in four innings on the hill and didn't have a strikeout.

At the plate, the FredNats mustered just two singles and five walks, failing to score against either Braylon Doughty, the starter, or Xavier Martinez and Donovan Zsak. Doughty covered 4.2 innings with five strikeouts, but Martinez (1-0), first out of the bullpen, got the win and Meckley (2-4) got the loss.

Game two was closer the whole way, but still saw the FredNats fall short. Yoel Tejeda Jr. got the start and was dominant outside of one inning of scoring. The righty threw five total frames, allowing a hit in just one of them, when Lynchburg tallied three singles and two runs in the third. It was radio silence outside of that, as Tejeda finished with five strikeouts.

After 11 innings of scoreless baseball on the day, the FredNat offense woke up to get Tejeda off the hook in the fifth and sixth. Fredericksburg scored two unanswered runs, capitalizing on Lynchburg mistakes to tie the game 2-2. Roismar Quintana scored in the fifth after a leadoff double on a fielding error and Luke Dickerson, who reached on an error in the sixth, scored the tying run when Jorgelys Mota walloped a double off the wall.

Unfortunately for the FredNats, their luck ran out there. Matt Bollenbacher entered in relief of Tejeda and Lynchburg pounced for three hits and a run against the reliever to grab a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning. Three outs later, the Hillcats pushed further ahead near the top of the Carolina League North standings with a doubleheader sweep.

Down 2-0 in the series, the FredNats will hope Angel Roman (1-4, 9.55) can stop a five-game losing streak in game three Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







