Strong Start Falls Flat in 7-4 Loss

May 28, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Dennis Colleran

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Dennis Colleran(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies offense came out of the gates strong with three in the first, but ultimately fell 7-4 to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Wednesday night at Segra Park.

Fayetteville rallied to tie the game in the fourth inning. Max Holy scored the first run of the game on an attempted double steal in the second. With the bases empty, Jason Schiavone slammed a solo homer to left field to bring the Woodpeckers within a run.

In the fourth, Max Holy was hit by a pitch. He stole second and then came around on a Justin Trimble double down the right field line to tie the game 3-3.

Then the Woodpeckers drove ahead in the fifth. Esmil Valencia and Jason Schiavone reached to set the table for Justin Trimble who lined an inside the park homer to right-center to push Fayetteville's lead to 6-3.

The Woodpeckers added one more in the eighth before Columbia landed a counter in the home half. Asbel Gonzalez tripled down the right field line to lead-off the inning and came around on a Ramon Ramirez sacrifice fly to cut Fayetteville's lead to 7-4.

The Fireflies hopped on board with a four-hit first inning. Jorge Hernandez, Ramon Ramirez and Derlin Figueroa loaded the bases with three consecutive singles. Milo Rushford reached on a throwing error from third baseman Waner Luciano to score Hernandez and then Angel Acosta punched a single through to plate Ramirez and Figueroa to give the Fireflies a 3-0 lead.

Hiro Wyatt got the start for Columbia. The righty left in a tie game after 3.2 innings where he allowed three to score. Henson Leal stranded a pair in the fourth with a strikeout of Jancel Villarroel. Yimi Presinal (L, 0-1) allowed three in the sixth before Elvis Novas entered and stranded another pair of runners. Novas allowed one run over two frames. Then Dennis Colleran stranded one runner with a five-pitch strikeout of Cesar Hernandez. He threw three pitches at or above 100 MPH to end the inning. Colleran finished the night with two strikeouts in 1.1 innings.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Yunior Marte (3-2, 3.02 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with RHP Leomar Rosario (0-0, 2.57 ERA).

Tomorrow night is Country Night on a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday. The Fireflies will have a pre-game country concert from Ridgeway native Elliot Poston. It's also a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday where fans can enjoy $1 Busch Lights and $3 Bud Light, Budweiser, Michelob Ultra and fountain sodas. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.