Hillcats Postponed against Fredericksburg
May 27, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Lynchburg Hillcats News Release
The Lynchburg Hillcats Tuesday evening game against the Fredericksburg Nationals has been postponed to tomorrow, Wednesday, May 27, due to inclement weather in the area.
First pitch for the doubleheader is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Gates will open at 3:45 p.m. Fans with tickets to tonight's game can exchange their tickets for tomorrow or any future game this season, except for the July 4 game.
For more information or to exchange tickets, fans can visit the box office or contact them at 434-528-1144.
