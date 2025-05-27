Strong Pitching Leads Delmarva to Win against the Crawdads

May 27, 2025

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (19-27) took care of business against the Hickory Crawdads (22-23) on Tuesday night, winning by a final score of 4-2.

The Shorebirds took advantage of two walks in the first inning as Raylin Ramos drove in the first run with an RBI groundout, scoring Braylin Tavera from third base to put the score at 1-0.

Evan Yates set the tone on the mound for the Shorebirds, tossing 3.1 scoreless innings without allowing a hit while striking out seven.

Delmarva added to their lead with a pair of sacrifice bunts with runners at third by Edwin Amparo and Elis Cuevas. Cole Urman brought a run home with an RBI single to make it 4-0 Shorebirds after five innings.

Adrián Delgado and Ben Vespi combined to keep the Crawdads off the board in the three innings, keeping it a 4-0 game entering the eighth.

Hickory broke the shutout in the eighth inning with an RBI single from Antonis Macias, cutting Delmarva's lead to 4-1.

Another run scored on a balk in the ninth for the Crawdads, but Jared Beck slammed the door after that, securing a 4-2 victory for the Shorebirds in the series opening game.

Adrián Delgado (2-0) was awarded the win in relief, with Jared Beck (1) recording the save. Starting pitcher Ismael Agreda (1-2) took the loss for Hickory.

The series against the Crawdads continues on Wednesday with a first pitch at 11:05 AM, as Jack Crowder takes the mound for Delmarva against Enrique Segura.







