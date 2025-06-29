RiverDogs Snatch Series Finale from Lynchburg with Strong Pitching, Baserunning

Charleston, SC - For the third time in the series, a RiverDogs pitcher carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, as Ryan Andrade worked six shutout innings to boost Charleston to a 3-1 victory over Lynchburg in front of 4,657 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Sunday evening.

With the win, the RiverDogs earn a series split with the league-best Hillcats and improve to 6-3 in the second half.

Neither team mustered a run through the first six and a half innings, as Andrade and Melkis Hernandez went toe-to-toe.

In the fourth inning, Lynchburg threatened.

Andrade walked the bases loaded with two outs, but worked out of it, striking out Logun Clark looking to escape the jam.

The RiverDogs had opportunities - managing two baserunners in both the second and fourth - but failed to capitalize. Through the first five innings, Charleston went 0-4 with runners in scoring position.

Hernandez finished with five scoreless innings, striking out five while allowing just three hits.

Andrade allowed Lynchburg's first hit to the first batter in the top of the sixth inning: a bloop single by Welbyn Francisca. He finished his day by catching Francisca attempting to steal third to close the sixth inning.

Andrade struck out five and worked around four walks to complete his sixth quality start of the season - the most in Single-A.

The RiverDogs capitalized on chaos in the bottom of the sixth to break the deadlock.

Narciso Polanco started the inning with a single. Theo Gillen followed with a bunt attempt, which he popped up to first base. The first baseman Luis Merejo failed to make the catch, and the ball spun past him allowing Gillen to reach on a single.

The next batter, Connor Hujsak, flied out to shallow right. Ryan Cesarini, the right fielder, fired a throw to second in an attempt to pick Polanco and misfired into left field. As the ball tricked into the bullpen, Polanco scored to make it 1-0.

With Gillen on second, Donavan Zsak uncorked a wild pitch. As Gillen moved towards third, Clark lost the ball behind the plate, which allowed Gillen to fly home and score.

In the seventh, the small ball continued. With men on the corners, Jose Perez laid down a sacrifice bunt back to the pitcher. As Zsak made the play to first, Jose Monzon broke for the plate from third base and slid in just around the throw from Merejo to grow the lead to 3-0.

Lynchburg scored their lone run thanks to a throwing error in the eighth, but Cade Citelli recorded the final two outs of the inning to quell the threat. Jonathan Russell delivered a 1-2-3 ninth inning to lock down the save.

Ballpark Fun: Tonight was Star Wars Night, and a galaxy far far away made its appearance in the Lowcountry. Fans received free lightsabers when they entered the front gates, and stormtroopers and jedi alike were there to greet them. A group of aspiring jedi knights were trained in combat on the field pre-game. In between innings, fans were able to play baseball blindfolded, to test if they truly had the force within them. An obstacle course based on Star Wars also took place, as fans had to battle their way out.

Charleston completes its nine-game homestand by welcoming Myrtle Beach to town for three games, Tuesday through Thursday. First pitch Tuesday is set for 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com. For an enhanced experience, tickets to the inclusive Segra Club are available.

