Shorebirds Fall in the Series Finale to Carolina

June 29, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (29-46, 2-7) dropped the series finale to the Carolina Mudcats (43-30, 7-2) on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 4-2.

Eric Bitonti powered Carolina to the lead in the second inning with a three-run home run, putting Delmarva behind early 3-0.

It remained a 3-0 game until the Shorebirds used a first-and-steal in the sixth to sneak home a run as Fernando Peguero touched home with Thomas Sosa taking second.

They cut the deficit to one in the seventh with an RBI single from Andrés Nolaya, bringing home Joshua Liranzo from second to make it a 3-2 game.

The bullpen for the Shorebirds managed to keep the Mudcats off the board for five straight innings until they scored an important insurance run in the ninth on a passed ball, increasing their lead to 4-2.

Garrett Hodges shut down Delmarva's offense by tossing two perfect innings to end the game, giving Carolina a 4-2 win and a series victory.

Bryan Rivera (5-3) got the win in relief, while Delmarva starter Yeiber Cartaya (1-4) took the loss. Garrett Hodges (4) earned his second save of the series.

Delmarva continues its nine-game homestand on Tuesday, hosting the Fredericksburg Nationals with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM.







