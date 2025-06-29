GreenJackets Outlast Woodpeckers in 11-Inning Series Finale

June 29, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (4-5, 40-35) and Augusta GreenJackets (3-6, 37-36) took part in an 11-inning epic to close out their six game series, and a three-run final frame made the difference for the visitors in a 7-4 victory.

Early on, though, the Fayetteville offense broke through, striking for a pair in their first turn at bat. Hector Salas stole two bases after drawing a walk, coaxing a throwing error that enabled him to open the Woodpeckers' account. Two batters later, Waner Luciano roped a double down the left field line to double their advantage.

However, the lead was short-lived. Augusta brought home two runs of their own in the top of the second, leveling the score back up right away.

Two frames later, Fayetteville turned to the long ball to storm back in front. Esmil Valencia launched a towering home run over the berm in left field, restoring the Woodpecker advantage at 3-2.

Augusta struggled to find a response soon after, but they utilized a small-ball rally to pull back on even footing. Following a pair of infield singles, a run-scoring groundout made it a 3-3 game.

Neither team found a way to close out the contest in regulation, but both offenses came back to life in the top of the tenth. A sacrifice bunt and RBI groundout plated Augusta's extra-inning baserunner, but Fayetteville quickly canceled it out. Max Holy grounded a single through the middle of the infield to chase Salas home, forcing both teams to play another frame with the score at 4-4.

At that point, the GreenJackets brought out their best swings. The GreenJackets stormed for three runs in the top of the 11th, and their bullpen picked up three quick outs in the bottom half of the inning to seal the win.

Fayetteville heads to Five County Stadium on Tuesday for three games against the Carolina Mudcats before returning home on July 4th for the second half of the six-game series. Their Friday night affair rings in Red, White, & Blue Weekend and will feature the first of two consecutive nights of the biggest fireworks shows of the season.







