Mudcats Claim Series from Delmarva

June 29, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, M.D. - The Carolina Mudcats claimed their second straight series to open the second half of the Carolina League season on Sunday afternoon at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium as they turned back the Delmarva Shorebirds 4-2.

Carolina (7-2 // 43-30) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning when Eric Bitonti launched his league-leading 12th home run of the season, a three-run shot, to put the Mudcats in front.

Delmarva (2-7 // 29-46) chipped away scoring single runs in the sixth and seventh innings against Bryan Rivera (W, 5-3) to cut the deficit to 3-2 but would pull no closer.

In the ninth, Carolina added to their lead when Gery Holguin was issued a bases loaded walk for a 4-2 advantage.

Garrett Hodges (S, 4) recorded the final six outs of the game to record the save and preserve the series victory for Carolina.

The Mudcats return to Five County Stadium on Tuesday night at 6:30 P.M. as they open a series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

