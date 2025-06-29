Pelicans Rally Past Fireflies 8-7, Win Series
June 29, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Columbia Fireflies 8-7 on Sunday evening at Segra Park.
The Pelicans (32-41) struck first in the opening inning when Owen Ayers singled to score Ty Southisene, making it 1-0.
Southisene added a single in the second to score Christian Olivo, and Jose Escobar singled in the third to score Matt Halbach, pushing the lead to 3-1.
The Columbia Fireflies (38-37) responded in the first when Colton Becker singled to score Henry Ramos, tying the game at 1-1. They surged ahead in the fourth with a solo homer by Hyungchan Um, followed by a wild pitch scoring Brennon McNair and a two-run homer by Ramos scoring Josi Novas, making it 5-3. Two more runs scored in the fifth on wild pitches by Cole Reynolds, bringing the score to 7-3.
Myrtle Beach battled back in the sixth when Christian Olivo walked to score Escobar on a wild pitch, narrowing the gap to 7-4.
The seventh inning proved pivotal, with Matt Halbach singling to score Alexey Lumpuy and Leonel Espinoza, aided by a throwing error by Novas, followed by Eriandys Ramon's triple to score Halbach, tying the game at 7-7.
In the eighth, Ayers' triple scored Espinoza for the go-ahead run, securing an 8-7 lead.
Pelicans reliever Dominic Hambley earned the win, pitching 2.0 scoreless innings with two strikeouts, while Brayden Spears secured his fourth save with a scoreless ninth.
Starter Hayden Frank struggled, allowing five runs on six hits, including two homers, over 4.0 innings. Columbia's Leal took the loss and a blown save, allowing two runs on five hits in 1.2 innings.
Ayers led the Pelicans, going 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs, while Escobar went 3-for-5 with an RBI. Halbach went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and Ramon drove in a run with his triple.
The Pelicans begin a three-game road series against the Charleston Riverdogs (Tampa Bay Rays) at 7:05 E.T. on Tuesday, July 1. Neither team has announced starters for the series.
