Four-Run Fourth Not Enough in 8-7 Loss

June 29, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Henry Ramos of the Columbia Fireflies

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies scored four runs off a pair of homers in the fourth, but it wasn't enough to take home the series finale as Columbia dropped Sunday's contest 8-7 to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Segra Park.

The Pelicans pushed ahead in the eighth as an Owen Ayers three-bagger plated Leonel Espinoza to break the 7-7 tie. Myrtle beach scored the last five runs of the game punctuated with a three-run seventh inning.

The Fireflies broke through with a four-run fourth inning. Hyungchan Um got the party started with a solo homer to the home run porch in left field to cut the Pelicans lead to 3-2. After Hayden Frank walked back-to-back batters with one out, he issued a wild pitch to score Brennon McNair to tie the game. Later in the inning, Henry Ramos scorched his first homer of the season to right to plate Novas and put the Fireflies on top 5-3.

In the fifth, Yandel Ricardo set the table with a single. After two one out walks, Ricardo came around on a Cole Reynolds wild pitch to push the Fireflies lead to 6-3. One more wild pitch allowed Hyungchan Um to score and the Fireflies took a four-run lead to the sixth frame.

Myrtle Beach broke through in the score column in the top of the first inning. After Ty Southisene drew a four-pitch lead-off walk, Owen Ayers drove him home with a single to break the scoreless tie.

Columbia answered in the home half of the inning. Henry Ramos started the inning with a bloop single. Next, Yandel Ricardo smashed an infield single to short to place runners on the corners. Finally, Colton Becker laid down a bunt single to plate Ramos to tie the game 1-1.

The Pelicans added another run in the top of the second inning. Christian Olivo drew a two out walk before stealing second. After that, Ty Southisene hit a single to plate Olivo and push Myrtle Beach in front 2-1. In the third, Myrtle Beach kept the run moving. Matt Halbach laced a two out double down the left field line and then Jose Escobar scored him with a base knock to double the Pelicans' lead to 3-1.

Henry Gutierrez allowed a pair of runs in as many innings in his Carolina League debut before the bullpen came out. Mason Miller and Yeri Perez both worked a pair of innings and left the game with the lead. Henson Leal (L, 3-4) allowed two runs to score in 1.2 innings before Elvis Novas spun a scoreless ninth inning.

Columbia heads on the road for three games with the Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park beginning Tuesday at 7:05 pm. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the series.

