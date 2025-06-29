RiverDogs Celebrate Independence at the Joe July 1-3

Charleston, SC - The RiverDogs will wrap a nine-game homestand by celebrating Independence Day for three days in a row, hosting the rival Myrtle Beach Pelicans July 1-3 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The three-game series features Dog Day Tuesday, a Military Appreciation Night on Wednesday and a July 3rd Fireworks Spectacular on Thursday.

A full homestand agenda is listed below:

Tuesday, July 1, 7:05 pm - Dog Day Tuesday, presented by Twisted Tea

As America gears up to celebrate its independence with cookouts, the RiverDogs will celebrate all things Wiener Dogs on this week's Dog Day Tuesday, presented by Twisted Tea. Bring your Dachshunds (or any other dog) to the park for an evening of four-legged fun, including a wiener race. The first 500 fans with dogs will receive a collapsible dog bowl. Dogs can enjoy $2 pup cups, and humans can have a treat themselves with Twisted Tea specials. All Tuesday home games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf and News 2.

Wednesday, July 2, 7:05 pm - Boeing Military Appreciation Day; Hot Dog Day

The RiverDogs will host their second of three Boeing Military Appreciation Days on Wednesday, just ahead of Independence Day. Two new members will be inducted into the Hall of Honor: Captain Ron Plunkett, retired, United States Army and Sergeant Roy Brown, Jr., retired, United States Marine Corps. Military veterans and their families receive free tickets. Speaking of free: this week's Wicked Weed Wild Card Wednesday promotion is 1,000 free hot dogs. The first 1,000 fans through the gates receive a hot dog on us! All Wednesday games are presented by 105.5 The Bridge.

Thursday, July 3, 6:35 pm - The Third of July Celebration

Celebrate America's Birthday with a game of America's Pastime and a fireworks spectacular, presented by Budweiser. The RiverDogs will ring in the Fourth with the Lowcountry's best fireworks show postgame, set to patriotic tunes. It'll be a night full of red, white and blue, as the first 1,000 fans will receive mini flags. Arrive on time to take in the anthem, featuring a replica of the garrison flag that flew over Fort Sumter stretching across the infield, thanks to our friends at the National Parks Service. Thursday nights are presented by 95SX and Z93.3.

