Harrison Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week
June 30, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Charleston RiverDogs News Release
Charleston, SC - For the second consecutive week, a RiverDog has earned the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week award, as Trevor Harrison was named the league's best by MiLB for June 24-29.
Harrison was dominant on June 25 against Lynchburg, as the right-hander dealt six no-hit, shutout innings, while tying his career high with eight strikeouts.
The native of Safety Harbor, Florida is ranked the Rays' No. 10 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. Through 13 starts this season with the RiverDogs, Harrison's 3.13 ERA ranks fifth in the Carolina League. His 1.31 WHIP in 60.1 innings ranks 10th on the circuit.
Harrison was selected by the Rays in the 5th round of the 2023 draft out of Mitchell High School (FL).
The award-winning performance follows Andres Galan's, as he delivered seven perfect innings at Kannapolis on June 20 to earn the Pitcher of the Week crown. Galan and Harrison are the only two RiverDogs to win Pitcher of the Week this season.
Harrison was one of three RiverDogs to carry a no-hitter through five innings last week against Lynchburg, as Jayden Voelker (6.1 no-hit innings) and Ryan Andrade (5) also had stellar outings.
The RiverDogs take on Myrtle Beach for a six-game series this week, beginning Tuesday, with the first three games at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. First pitch in the series opener is set for 7:05 pm on Tuesday.
