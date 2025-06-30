Season Ticket Renewals Open with Playoff Ticket First Access

June 30, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies announced today that beginning tomorrow, July 1, current season ticket members can renew their 2026 Season Ticket Memberships and receive first access to purchase 2025 Carolina League playoff tickets for all potential home games at Segra Park-before tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, July 24.

Season ticket members who renew their membership by Monday, July 21 will receive $2 off individual game playoff ticket prices, the ability to secure preferred seating location for all four potential playoff games at Segra Park and be entered into the Season Ticket Member Renewal Prize Raffle.

The Fireflies qualified for their first playoff berth since the franchise moved to Columbia in 2016 after claiming the best first-half record in the Carolina League South Division. The first of four potential home playoff games will be Thursday, September 11 with first pitch slated for 7:05 pm. ET. The opponent will be determined following the end of the regular season.

"This is really exciting for our organization," Fireflies President Brad Shank said. "We're all excited to host Columbia's first playoff game at Segra Park. I know fans have been excited for this type of a run and we're ready to turn September into an exciting month for Fireflies fans!"

Additionally, season ticket members who renew their membership will gain access to a Member Happy Hour Wednesday, August 13 and exclusive Season Ticket Membership gift. Season ticket members can pay in flexible four-installment, interest-free payments for all renewals completed prior to September 17.

Members who renew before September 17 can lock in their tickets at the 2025 prices without any price increases for 2026.

Season ticket members can make their deposit in one of three ways: by contacting their season ticket membership representative via phone 9 to 5 pm Tuesday through Thursday of this week, visiting the Season Ticket Membership table on the concourse behind home plate during any the three Fireflies home games on July 4, 5 or 6, or by placing a deposit payment at the following link:

The team today also announced that playoff tickets will go on-sale to the general public July 24 at noon. Fans interested in purchasing individual playoff tickets before the general public can sign up for the playoff priority list at the following link: https://bit.ly/4n6Cpwc

If necessary, Game Three of the Divisonal Series will take place Friday, September 12. If the team advances to the Carolina League Championship Series, they will play Game Two at Segra Park Tuesday, September 16 and Game Three at Segra Park Wednesday, September 17 if necessary.

Fans interested in purchasing a prorated 2025 full, half or partial season ticket member can also gain priority access to 2025 playoff tickets by calling the Fireflies Ticket Sales Department at (803)-726-4487 ext 2.







