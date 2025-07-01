Fireworks with the Philharmonic Rescheduled to July 3

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies announced today that they are rescheduling their annual Fireworks with the Philharmonic event to Thursday, July 3 due to forecasted rain showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday evening. All tickets sold for the event will still be honored Thursday.

The timing for the event will remain the same. Gates will open for the event Thursday, July 3 at 6:30 pm and the concert will begin at 8 pm. The South Carolina Philharmonic will perform a full show, ending with the 1812 Overture, which will cue the start of a breathtaking fireworks show.

Tickets already purchased and that have the July 2 date printed on them are still good and can be used for entry on Thursday night. No change in tickets is required.

For any questions about Fireworks with the Phil or the Fireflies July 4 game at Segra Park, contact the Dukes Investigations Tickets Office at 803-726-4487 ext. 1 or visit the ticket window.







