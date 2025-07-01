Harrison Throws Seven Shutout; RiverDogs Fall Late

July 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, SC - The RiverDogs couldn't capitalize on seven shutout innings from Trevor Harrison, and a two-run eighth inning homer from Leonel Espinoza pushed Myrtle Beach past Charleston 2-1 on Tuesday night in front of 3,411 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The RiverDogs are now 6-4 in the second half, two games behind the first-place Pelicans. Their full season record moves to 41-35.

The Pelicans started the game with a one-out triple in the first inning by Alexey Lumpuy, but were unable to capitalize and score.

The RiverDogs were able to get some early offense in the first inning.

After a leadoff walk and a stolen base from Narciso Polanco, Theo Gillen ripped a single up the middle into center. Espinoza, the center fielder, bobbled the ball for an error which allowed Polanco to score to put Charleston up 1-0.

Following the unearned run, Pelicans starter Will Frisch settled in. He finished with five innings, no earned runs on three hits, one walk, and three strikeouts.

The game remained quiet until the top of the fifth inning, when Harrison got out of some trouble with the help of his teammates. After a single and a stolen base from Christian Olivo, Jose Escobar smacked a single to right field. Angel Mateo kept the contest 1-0 by firing a strike to the plate, where catcher Nathan Flewelling tagged Olivio out.

Harrison finished his night in line for the win after hurling a career-high seven innings with no runs allowed on five hits, two walks, and five strikeouts. Harrison has now thrown 14 consecutive scoreless innings.

The Pelicans finally broke through and got on the scoreboard in the top of the eighth inning, against reliever Cade Citelli.

A walk by Ty Southisene led to Espinoza's big swing with two outs. Espinoza cracked a fastball in the upper middle part of the zone and took it for a ride to the far corner in left field, putting the Pelicans in front 2-1 late.

The RiverDogs managed leadoff walks in both the eighth and ninth innings, but both were erased on baserunning miscues. Jose Monzon was picked off in the eighth, while Flewelling was doubled off on a soft pop out back to the pitcher in the ninth.

Ballpark Fun: Tonight's Dog Day Tuesday was an ode to dachshunds of all ages, colors, and patterns. Before the game started, a large group of dachshunds gathered on the field to have a relay race. Another Dog Day quirk happened during an in-game promotion. Instead of children racing in mini cars down the third base line, dachshunds rode in the drivers' seats, controlled by their owners with a remote. Dogs were the focus of the night, but their owners got a few laughs at their expense. The doorbell sound kept playing over the PA system, causing a downpour of barks from the crowd every single time.

The series continues Wednesday night at Riley Park, with first pitch set for 7:05 pm. The game is the second of three Military Appreciation Nights this season, presented by Boeing, as Military Families receive free tickets. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a free hot dog for this week's Wild Card Wednesday promotion, presented by Wicked Weed.







