Pelicans Edge RiverDogs 2-1 in Series Opener

July 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 2-1 on Tuesday evening at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Ballpark.

The RiverDogs (41-35) scored first in the opening inning when Theo Gillen singled to score Narciso Polanco, with a fielding error by Pelicans center fielder Leonel Espinoza allowing Gillen to reach second, making it 1-0.

The game remained tight until the eighth, when Espinoza homered off Charleston reliever Citelli, scoring Ty Southisene to give the Pelicans (33-41) a 2-1 lead.

Pelicans starter Will Frisch pitched 5.0 innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

Yoendris Gonzalez (4-1) earned the win with 2.0 scoreless innings, and Luis Martinez-Gomez secured his second save, pitching 2.0 scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

Charleston's Trevor Harrison threw 7.0 scoreless innings, allowing five hits, but Citelli took the loss and a blown save, surrendering Espinoza's homer.

Espinoza led the Pelicans, going 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, while Matt Halbach went 2-for-3. Owen Ayers, Jose Escobar, Christian Olivo, and Alexey Lumpuy each contributed a hit, with Lumpuy adding a triple. For Charleston, Gillen went 3-for-4 with an RBI. The Pelicans went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position, leaving nine runners on base, while the RiverDogs went 1-for-7, leaving five.

The Pelicans continue a three-game road series against the Charleston Riverdogs (Tampa Bay Rays) at 7:05 E.T. on Wednesday, July 2. LHP Ethan Flanagan (1-0, 0.90) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against an undecided arm for Charleston.

