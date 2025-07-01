Bullpen Tosses Five Shutout Frames in Kannapolis' 7-2 Win over Hickory Tuesday

July 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Three pitchers combined for five shutout innings in a, 7-2, winning effort for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers over the Hickory Crawdads, Tuesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With their victory on Tuesday, Kannapolis has now won three of their last five and is victorious at home for the first time since June 8 against Myrtle Beach. The Ballers are now 4-6 in the first half, while Hickory falls to 7-3 with their loss.

RHP Seth Keener allowed just one run-producing hit from Hickory in his four innings of work, giving up two runs on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts. LHP Liam Paddack, RHP Carlton Perkins and RHP Jonathan Clark combined for five frames of shutout baseball, allowing just one hit over that timeframe with three strikeouts and three walks.

Pablo Guerrero manufactured the only offense of the night for the Crawdads, launching a two-run shot in the top of the second for his fifth home run of the season and a Hickory, 2-0, lead after two innings.

Ryan Burrowes and Lyle Miller-Green quickly answered in the bottom of the third, combining to drive in three runs and hand Kannapolis a, 3-2, lead.

T.J. McCants notched the first of a few insurance runs that the Ballers were thankful for in the bottom of seventh, putting Kannapolis ahead, 4-2, after seven.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Cannon Ballers tallied offense from their bottom of the order, jumping in front, 7-2, on a pair of RBI singles from Grant Magill and Abraham Nunez. Kannapolis held on late, defeating Hickory for the fifth time this season.

The Cannon Ballers and Crawdads will duel for a second time at Atrium Health Ballpark on Wednesday night. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m., with LHP Grant Umberger scheduled to take the hill for Kannapolis.

