Jacob Cravey's Excellence Leads Delmarva to Shutout Win over Fredericksburg

July 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (30-46, 3-7) started their series against the Fredericksburg Nationals (35-40, 5-5) with a 6-0 win in eight innings.

The Shorebirds wasted no time getting on the board in the bottom of the first as Elis Cuevas put Delmarva ahead with an RBI single, extending his on-base streak to 22 games. A few batters later, Joshua Liranzo hit a grand slam with two outs; his first home run with the Shorebirds made it a 5-0 game after one inning.

Yasmil Bucce boosted the advantage with a solo home run in the second, his team-best seventh long ball, putting the Shorebirds in front 6-0.

Jacob Cravey delivered a masterful performance on the mound, tossing six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, both career highs, as he helped maintain Delmarva's 6-0 lead into the seventh.

In the ninth inning, rain caused a delay, and the game was unable to be continued, resulting in a 6-0 victory for the Shorebirds in eight innings.

Jacob Cravey (5-4) was awarded the win with Fredericksburg starter Alexander Meckley (4-6) taking the loss.

The Shorebirds aim for their second straight win over the Fred Nats on Wednesday as Evan Yates faces off against Davian Garcia. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







