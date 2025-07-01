Hillcats Shut out in Rain Shortened Game

The Salem Red Sox shut out the Lynchburg Hillcats, 1-0, in a weather-shortened game on Tuesday evening.

Lynchburg did not pick up their first hit until the fifth inning and struggled to build on it throughout the remainder of the night. When the rain started in the eighth inning, Lynchburg only collected five total hits.

Fraymi De Leon would start the party for Salem in the third inning as he got the Red Sox on the board with a bloop single to right. His base hit scored Natanael Yuten who tripled the at-bat before, lifting them to a 1-0 lead.

From there, the pitching staff's would do their jobs. Salem would only have one more scoring opportunity after Yuten recorded his second triple of the game in the seventh. That marked the second time a Salem hitter recorded a multi-triple game against Lynchburg.

Lynchburg would finally get their opportunity in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases with only one out in the frame. However, after a shallow fly out, Nick Mitchell would be robbed of runs on a diving play up the middle by Starlyn Nunez to keep it a 1-0 game.

With one out in the top of the eighth inning, the sky opened and the rain came down, washing out any chance at a Hillcat comeback.

The two teams will battle again on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.







