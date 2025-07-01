Stellar Pitching, Early Offense Lead Cola to 6-2 Win

July 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Jordan Woods

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Jordan Woods(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies used six runs in the first five innings to put away the GreenJackets 6-2 Tuesday night at SRP Park.

Josi Novas got the Fireflies on the board in the top of the second inning. Hyungchan Um and Milo Rushford drew back-to-back one out walks to set the table. After that, Stone Russell scorched a single up the middle to load the bases. Next, Novas dribbled a ball to third that brought Um and around and retired Russell on the fielder's choice to give Columbia a 1-0 lead. Next, Russell bolted home with Novas on a double steal to put Columbia up 2-0 before the end of the inning.

The next inning, Gabriel Silva muscled his fourth homer of the season to left-center to give Columbia a 3-0 advantage.

Columbia was able to get another three runs in the top of the fifth inning. With two outs, Henry Ramos, Yandel Ricardo and Angel Acosta hit three-consecutive hits to increase Columbia's lead to 6-1.

Ricardo finished the day 2-4, earning his third multi-hit game of the season for Columbia. Ricardo is hitting .292 with two RBI in his first six games with the Fireflies.

Augusta joined the party in the fourth. The first three reached against Emmanuel Reyes and then Elio Campos lifted a sacrifice fly to center to plate Luis Guanipa to cut Columbia's lead to 3-1.

Reyes went four one-run innings with a pair of strikeouts before passing the ball to the bullpen. Jordan Woods (W, 3-5) spun three scoreless frames with five strikeouts to earn his first victory since May 1.

After that, Augusto Mendieta spun a scoreless eighth before Fraynel Nova came on to close things out in the ninth to secure the victory.

For the GreenJackets, Jeremy Reyes (L, 0-4) is on the hook for the loss after surrendering four runs in 4.1 innings. Reibyn Corona worked 3.1 innings while allowing a pair before passing the ball to Justin Militello to close out the game.

Columbia continues their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow evening at SRP Park at 7:05 pm. LHP David Shields (2-1, 2.43 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Augusta counters with righty David Rodriguez (3-2, 3.44 ERA).

The Fireflies return home for Fourth of July Weekend Friday, Saturday and Sunday! During the weekend the Fireflies will host three HUGE Fireworks shows, will have a super Marvel night and a way for kids to stay cool on a Sunday Funday. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.